Wolverine Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,902 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 19,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYMT opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $7.52.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.18%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

