One Day In July LLC Buys 98,029 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,029 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $20,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 158,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 53,497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.