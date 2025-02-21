One Day In July LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.46 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

