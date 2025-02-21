Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 277,258 Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) by 173.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,258 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition V were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
M3-Brigade Acquisition V Price Performance
Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.
M3-Brigade Acquisition V Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than M3-Brigade Acquisition V
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.