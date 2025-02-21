Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 277,258 Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) by 173.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,258 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition V were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Price Performance

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition V alerts:

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.