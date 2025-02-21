One Day In July LLC Purchases 2,317 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $431,100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

