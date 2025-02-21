372 Shares in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Bought by Compass Planning Associates Inc

Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QLD stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.78. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

