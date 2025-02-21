Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $637,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,883,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 859.0% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 81,146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

