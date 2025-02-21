SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Decreased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

