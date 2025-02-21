TTM Technologies Announces Leadership Transition with James P. Walsh Named Chief Operating OfficerOn February 17, 2025, TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) revealed a significant leadership succession plan, appointing James P. Walsh as the incoming

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read TTM Technologies’s 8K filing here.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

