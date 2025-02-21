SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.10

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from SHAPE Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

SHAPE Australia Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $251.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn Parsons bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.81 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,067.00 ($19,273.72). Corporate insiders own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

SHAPE Australia Company Profile

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects.

Featured Stories

