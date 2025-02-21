Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.45

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Schaffer Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $298.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93.

Get Schaffer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Schaffer

In related news, insider David Schwartz acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$21.11 ($13.53) per share, with a total value of A$63,330.00 ($40,596.15). 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schaffer

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial and investment company, engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Automotive Leather, Building Materials, and Group Investments segments. The Automotive Leather segment offers interior leather products to the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schaffer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaffer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.