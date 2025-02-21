American Clean Resources Group Secures Permit Upgrade for GIR, LLC’s Cross/Caribou Mine

American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) made a significant announcement on February 17, 2025, regarding the progress of its subsidiary, Sustainable Metal Solutions, LLC’s (SMS) subsidiary GIR, LLC. GIR has successfully received official confirmation from the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety (DRMS) indicating that its mining permit application to upgrade its Cross/Caribou Mine permit from a limited-impact 110B designation to a 112D Designated Mining Operation has met the baseline requirements for review.

The transition from the 110B to the 112D designation signifies a substantial shift in operational scope, with the potential acreage set to increase from 10 to nearly 206 acres pending review. The move is expected to enhance operational efficiency, environmental responsibility, and sustainable mining practices, aligning with rigorous reclamation and safety standards while fostering community trust. This redesignation is anticipated to bolster operational capabilities and improve environmental stewardship for SMS, pending its acquisition by ACRG.

CEO Tawana Bain leads ACRG, overseeing the acquisition process of SMS and its subsidiary, GIR. The envisioned upgrade aims to establish an on-site processing facility for directly converting mined material into concentrate for sale, emphasizing adherence to stringent environmental and safety protocols through comprehensive environmental protection planning.

In adherence to regulatory requirements, the company awaits further review as regulatory authorities assess the extensive permit application. The permit application, comprising over 900 pages and attachments, has undergone review and is set to initiate an additional comment period this month.

As outlined in the press release provided as part of the filing, ACRG is at the forefront of the development of Greenway to Power™, a $3 billion renewable energy industrial park in Nevada. This initiative is set to power advanced data centers, AI farms, bitcoin mining operations, and industrial manufacturing with 2.0 GW of 24/7 solar energy, creating a hub for NetZero manufacturing and waste-to-energy solutions, along with potential job creation opportunities.

ACRG’s proactive stance on sustainable industry development underscores its commitment to delivering clean power, clean air, and fostering strong economic growth, mirroring a comprehensive vision for environmentally conscious business practices and renewable energy solutions.

This informative disclosure is intended to keep stakeholders informed of the forward-looking activities and strategic growth plans undertaken by American Clean Resources Group.

