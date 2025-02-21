HSBC Holdings plc Plans Dividend of $1.80 (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th.
HSBC has increased its dividend by an average of 40.5% per year over the last three years. HSBC has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HSBC to earn $7.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.
HSBC Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE HSBC opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $200.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. HSBC has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $57.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
