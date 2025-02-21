Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of KLA by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of KLA by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of KLA by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $777.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $609.40 and a 12 month high of $896.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $831.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLA

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.