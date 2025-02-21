iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.