Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,015,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after buying an additional 250,078 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,608,000 after acquiring an additional 187,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $73,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $442.39 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.83.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.