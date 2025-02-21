Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,867 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of JVSPAC Acquisition worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 41,318 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 68.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 284,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 40.8% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 351,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 101,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares during the last quarter.

JVSPAC Acquisition Price Performance

JVSA opened at $10.60 on Friday. JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

JVSPAC Acquisition Profile

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

