310,000 Shares in Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,716,000.

Separately, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translational Development Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000.

Translational Development Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

TDACU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Translational Development Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Translational Development Acquisition Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

