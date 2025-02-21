Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 115,000 Shares of Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Aimei Health Technology worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aimei Health Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aimei Health Technology by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 172,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in Aimei Health Technology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 442,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 167,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Aimei Health Technology by 3.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 608,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aimei Health Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Aimei Health Technology stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Aimei Health Technology Profile

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquires businesses in the biopharmaceutical, medical technology/device industries or diagnostic, and other services sectors.

