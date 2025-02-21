Cromwell Holdings LLC Acquires 1,515 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE WDS opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

