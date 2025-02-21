Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 656.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of GMAB opened at $22.44 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

