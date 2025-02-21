Cromwell Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cromwell Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

NYSE BLDR opened at $144.59 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.75 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

