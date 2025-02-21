iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $93.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

