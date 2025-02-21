Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 66,578 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,809,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,549,000 after buying an additional 2,994,777 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,799,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after acquiring an additional 244,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $500,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLGV opened at $20.22 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (FLGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in US Treasurys with remaining maturities of 1 30 years. FLGV was launched on Jun 9, 2020 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

