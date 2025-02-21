Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 131,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $123.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $123.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.