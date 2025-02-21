Advyzon Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,550 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 411,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 80,787 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD opened at $42.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.43.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

