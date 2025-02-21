Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Repligen updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.670-1.760 EPS.

Repligen Stock Performance

RGEN stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $203.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Repligen from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.91.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

