Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%.
Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.7 %
Boise Cascade stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $113.38 and a one year high of $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.38.
Boise Cascade Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.
