Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.24%.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.7 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $113.38 and a one year high of $155.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.38.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCC. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Boise Cascade from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

