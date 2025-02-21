Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,759,493 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,759,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,855,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,994.18. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Baird R W lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.0 %

WSC stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 351.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

