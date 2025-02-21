Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 442.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $46.91 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

