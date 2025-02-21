24,600 Shares in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Purchased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,508,000.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:CHAU opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

