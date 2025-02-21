Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Cromwell Holdings LLC

Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,284,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,481,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $25.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 121.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

