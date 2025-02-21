Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $71.23 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,082 shares during the period. YETI comprises about 2.1% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $71,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in YETI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in YETI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,131,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 810,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,023 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in YETI by 25.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 764,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,353,000 after buying an additional 156,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of YETI by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 585,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,042,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.77.

YETI Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $36.83 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.08 million. Equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

