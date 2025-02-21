Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Takes $1.51 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1,741.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 34,701 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,787,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,604. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $225.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

