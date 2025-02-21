Wedbush Reduces Earnings Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.71) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 6,170 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $78,852.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,615.38. The trade was a 8.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 2,586 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $33,592.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,250.54. This trade represents a 5.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.