William Blair Forecasts Progressive’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PGR. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progressive from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $267.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.49. Progressive has a 52 week low of $186.94 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $156.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 3,855 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $952,416.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,222.40. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $164,870.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,465.20. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,983,575. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.