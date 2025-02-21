Q1 Earnings Estimate for GIL Issued By Desjardins

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 23.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 191.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 7,709.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

