Hudbay Minerals Q1 EPS Decreased by National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.74.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.28 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBM. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 66,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 197,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 451,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 63,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 8.2% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

