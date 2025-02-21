Q1 EPS Estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises Lifted by Analyst

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Xue now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE NUS opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $14.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 358.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 924,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 723,220 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 702,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 461,608 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,727,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 944,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 358,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,251,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 301,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.14%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

