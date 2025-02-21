Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TOL. Barclays reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $115.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $514,695.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,349.18. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

