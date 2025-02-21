Lakeside Advisors INC. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Lakeside Advisors INC. reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 2.4% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD opened at $117.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

