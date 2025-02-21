iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.6% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 9.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.