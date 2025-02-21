Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Sells 317,420 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,733,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,420 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education makes up 3.7% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $123,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North of South Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,973,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Laureate Education by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 849,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after buying an additional 208,572 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Laureate Education by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,251.88. The trade was a 45.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 27.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

