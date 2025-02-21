State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.73.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get State Street alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on State Street

State Street Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. State Street has a 12 month low of $70.20 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. State Street’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that State Street will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.