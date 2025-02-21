Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Purchases New Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 799.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205,361 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2,954.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 153,793 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 113,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $116.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.19.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 4.7 %

FOUR opened at $98.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

