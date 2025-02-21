Key Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Key Financial Inc decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 939.0% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 702,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,347,000 after purchasing an additional 634,888 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 79,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.4% during the third quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $102.88 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $492.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.