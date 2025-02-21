Kestra Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Kestra Investment Management LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

UBER opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

