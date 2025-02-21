Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza Sells 1,500 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,214.16. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $49,950.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $41,940.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.93 and a beta of 1.10. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KTOS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

