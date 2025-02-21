Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.56 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $62.75 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

