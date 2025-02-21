SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

